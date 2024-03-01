Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.