Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %
Snap-on stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,819. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
