Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,819. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.