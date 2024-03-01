AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MVF opened at $6.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

