AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.70% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,787,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after buying an additional 422,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

