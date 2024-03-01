Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,282 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Hayward worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.79 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.16.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

