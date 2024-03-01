AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 326.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVN opened at $10.15 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

