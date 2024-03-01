Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 6,904 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.2% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

