Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 316,201 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 817.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,201 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $164,398,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

