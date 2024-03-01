Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

