ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $773.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

