Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,639 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $81,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

