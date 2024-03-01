Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

AVES stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $300.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

