iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

