Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $183.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

