Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

