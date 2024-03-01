Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 945 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

