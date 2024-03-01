Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $203.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

