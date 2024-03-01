Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

