Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.4 %

HLNE stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

