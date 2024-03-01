Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryder System worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

