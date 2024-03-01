Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,482 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.20 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

