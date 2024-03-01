Corton Capital Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.63.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

