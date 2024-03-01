Corton Capital Inc. Sells 9,904 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 382.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.65 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

