Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 22 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6,503.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,089.44 and a 52 week high of $7,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

