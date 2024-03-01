Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 2,037 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 55,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 795.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 176,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,936,000 after acquiring an additional 156,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

