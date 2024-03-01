Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

