Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,011,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 634,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

