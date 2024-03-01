Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

