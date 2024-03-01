Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.18.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.