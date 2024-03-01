Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

