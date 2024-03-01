Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

