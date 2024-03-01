Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 514,898 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.50% of Dropbox worth $47,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $6,898,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 306,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.