Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 23,195 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $241.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.99 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

