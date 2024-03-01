Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

