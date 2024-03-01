Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,701,321. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

