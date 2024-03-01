Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VT opened at $107.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.