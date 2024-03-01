Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $46.14 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,776 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,728,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

RCI stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

