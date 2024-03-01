Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

