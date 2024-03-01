Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.370-2.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,132,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

