Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 424,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ZI stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.