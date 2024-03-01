Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Xponential Fitness worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 122.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.