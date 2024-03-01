32,452 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $241.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

