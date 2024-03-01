Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.89 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

