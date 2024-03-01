PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

