Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,987 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Aptiv by 71.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $2,469,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

