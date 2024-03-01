Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.