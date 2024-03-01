Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $648.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.07.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

