The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $106.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.