Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $35.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.38 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

