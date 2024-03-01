Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 19,871 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after buying an additional 731,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $47,295,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.