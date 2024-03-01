Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 308,443 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,443 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.